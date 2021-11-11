Overview

Dr. Dina Edrich, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean Som|Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.



Dr. Edrich works at Dr. Beth and Howard Braver in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.