Overview

Dr. Dina Dahan, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Dahan works at Comprehensive Neurology Clinic in Orlando, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Speech and Language and Learning Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.