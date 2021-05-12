Dr. Dina Dadabhoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dadabhoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dina Dadabhoy, MD
Overview
Dr. Dina Dadabhoy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Northwest Community Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Locations
Northwest Rheumatology800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 4003, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 364-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dadabhoy is very patient and caring. She takes the time to listen to everything in detail. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Dina Dadabhoy, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- University of Illinois Chicago
- Northwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dadabhoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dadabhoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dadabhoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dadabhoy has seen patients for Limb Pain, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dadabhoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Dadabhoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dadabhoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dadabhoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dadabhoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.