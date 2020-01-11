Dr. Dina Canavero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canavero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dina Canavero, MD
Overview
Dr. Dina Canavero, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine.
Dr. Canavero works at
Locations
-
1
Associates in Womens Health Care5 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 250, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 782-2229
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Canavero?
Dr Canavero has been just great with me. After many miscarriages, I'm a nervous first time mom. She was so compassionate when I lost my last baby, I don't think I could have done it without her. I['m a high risk pregnancy because of medical conditions, and she has been great. She takes so much time to answer my questions. Very informative. Kind. Going in for my visits is fun- it's like seeing my best friend, my mom, my doctor and a comedian all in one! I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Dina Canavero, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1386612083
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Creighton University School Of Med
- Creighton University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Canavero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canavero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canavero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canavero works at
Dr. Canavero has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canavero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Canavero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canavero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canavero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canavero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.