Overview

Dr. Dina Canavero, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine.



Dr. Canavero works at Associates in Women's Health Care in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.