Dr. Dina Burke, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Burke works at MDVIP - Las Vegas, Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.