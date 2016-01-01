Overview

Dr. Dina Boutros, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Medina Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Boutros works at North Coast Spine Center Inc. in Medina, OH with other offices in Strongsville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.