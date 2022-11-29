Dr. Dina Blom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dina Blom, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dina Blom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Blom works at
Huntington Ophthalmology Professional Corp.1508 6th Ave, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 522-8311
St Marys Medical Center Inc2900 1st Ave, Huntington, WV 25702 Directions (304) 522-8311
- St. Mary's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Top Notch, very knowledgable, Happy she is my eye doctor??
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1235106279
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Dr. Blom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blom has seen patients for Floaters, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Blom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.