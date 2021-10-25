Dr. Bierman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dina Bierman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dina Bierman, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Bierman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Providence Saint Johns Medical Foundation1811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 110, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 829-0260
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bierman?
Excellent. Dr. Dina Bierman and her staff made me feel totally comfortable with my procedure and answered every question. She is kind, professional and takes all of the stress out of tough procedures.
About Dr. Dina Bierman, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1659627115
Education & Certifications
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bierman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bierman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bierman works at
Dr. Bierman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bierman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bierman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bierman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.