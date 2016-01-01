Dr. Dimple Zaveri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaveri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dimple Zaveri, MD
Overview
Dr. Dimple Zaveri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They completed their residency with LSU MC
Dr. Zaveri works at
Locations
-
1
Dimple Zaveri, MD Group4315 Houma Blvd Ste 402, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 455-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zaveri?
About Dr. Dimple Zaveri, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Gujarati
- 1790769958
Education & Certifications
- LSU MC
- Jamaica Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaveri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaveri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaveri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaveri works at
Dr. Zaveri speaks Gujarati.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaveri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaveri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaveri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaveri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.