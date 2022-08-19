Dr. Dimitry Rabkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dimitry Rabkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Dimitry Rabkin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 202 Quentin Rd Ste 1A, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 339-6800
- 2 19-21 Fair Lawn Ave Ste 201, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 794-7566
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rabkin?
Dr Rabkin is very through and is very knowledgeable of the ENT I have been a patient for over 10 years. I will recommend him.
About Dr. Dimitry Rabkin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1770675464
Education & Certifications
- Egleston Chldns Hospital Emory University School Med
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Brandeis U
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rabkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rabkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rabkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rabkin has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.