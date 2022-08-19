See All Otolaryngologists in Brooklyn, NY
Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (100)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Dimitry Rabkin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    202 Quentin Rd Ste 1A, Brooklyn, NY 11223 (718) 339-6800
  2. 2
    19-21 Fair Lawn Ave Ste 201, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 (201) 794-7566

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Postnasal Drip
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Tinnitus
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Age Spots Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 100 ratings
    Patient Ratings (100)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (31)
    Aug 19, 2022
    Dr Rabkin is very through and is very knowledgeable of the ENT I have been a patient for over 10 years. I will recommend him.
    VM — Aug 19, 2022
    About Dr. Dimitry Rabkin, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1770675464
    Education & Certifications

    Egleston Chldns Hospital Emory University School Med
    Internship
    Albany Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Undergraduate School
    Brandeis U
    Board Certifications
    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dimitry Rabkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Rabkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rabkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Rabkin has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Tinnitus, and more.

    100 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

