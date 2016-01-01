Dr. Dimitry Palceski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palceski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dimitry Palceski, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dimitry Palceski, DO is a dermatologist in Orlando, FL. Dr. Palceski completed a residency at Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine. He currently practices at Reflections Dermatology and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Reflections Dermatology875 Outer Rd, Orlando, FL 32814 Directions (407) 895-8818
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Guardian
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Dimitry Palceski, DO
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine
- Suncoast Hosp
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- University of Central Florida
Admitting Hospitals
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
