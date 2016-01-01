See All Oncologists in Walnut Creek, CA
Dr. Dimitry Lerner, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Dimitry Lerner, MD

Oncology
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Dimitry Lerner, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Walnut Creek Medical Center.

Dr. Lerner works at Peled Plastic Surgery in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Cervical Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    East Bay Gynecologic Oncology
    365 Lennon Ln Ste 250, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 393-0033

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Highland Hospital
  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Cervical Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Destruction of Vaginal Lesion Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lerner?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dimitry Lerner, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dimitry Lerner, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lerner to family and friends

    Dr. Lerner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lerner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dimitry Lerner, MD.

    About Dr. Dimitry Lerner, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992965354
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Cedar Sinai Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dimitry Lerner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lerner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lerner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lerner works at Peled Plastic Surgery in Walnut Creek, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lerner’s profile.

    Dr. Lerner has seen patients for Uterine Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Cervical Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lerner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lerner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lerner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lerner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lerner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dimitry Lerner, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.