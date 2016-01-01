Overview

Dr. Dimitry Lerner, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Lerner works at Peled Plastic Surgery in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Cervical Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.