Dr. Dimitry Goufman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Yorba Linda, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Goufman works at Caduceus Physicians Medical Group in Yorba Linda, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.