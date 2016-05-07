Overview

Dr. Dimitriy Kondrashov, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Kondrashov works at San Francisco Spine Surgeons in San Francisco, CA with other offices in Redwood City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.