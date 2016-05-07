Dr. Dimitriy Kondrashov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kondrashov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dimitriy Kondrashov, MD
Overview
Dr. Dimitriy Kondrashov, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
1
Vascular Associates of San Francisco1 Shrader St Ste 600, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions (415) 750-5570
Remedy Medical Group363 Main St, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 306-9490
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Brown & Toland Physicians
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kondrashov is very kind, caring and a brilliant surgeon. My husband and I have had 5 very successful surgeries with him. I highly recommend him for spine surgery.
About Dr. Dimitriy Kondrashov, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Long Is Jewish Med Ctr
- Long Island Jewish Mc
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Kondrashov speaks Russian.
