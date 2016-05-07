See All Spine Surgeons in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Dimitriy Kondrashov, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dimitriy Kondrashov, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Kondrashov works at San Francisco Spine Surgeons in San Francisco, CA with other offices in Redwood City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vascular Associates of San Francisco
    1 Shrader St Ste 600, San Francisco, CA 94117 (415) 750-5570
    Remedy Medical Group
    363 Main St, Redwood City, CA 94063 (650) 306-9490

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Scoliosis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Scoliosis
Degenerative Disc Disease

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Brown & Toland Physicians
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 07, 2016
    Dr Kondrashov is very kind, caring and a brilliant surgeon. My husband and I have had 5 very successful surgeries with him. I highly recommend him for spine surgery.
    — May 07, 2016
    About Dr. Dimitriy Kondrashov, MD

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1336201995
    Education & Certifications

    • Stanford University
    • Long Is Jewish Med Ctr
    • Long Island Jewish Mc
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.