Dr. Dimitris Placantonakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Placantonakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dimitris Placantonakis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dimitris Placantonakis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Placantonakis works at
Locations
-
1
Jerome L Shupack MD530 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-2441Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Placantonakis?
We had a great meeting with him and he was very compassionate.
About Dr. Dimitris Placantonakis, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1174780498
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- New York University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Placantonakis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Placantonakis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Placantonakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Placantonakis works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Placantonakis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Placantonakis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Placantonakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Placantonakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.