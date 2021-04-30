Overview

Dr. Dimitris Placantonakis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Placantonakis works at NYU Langone Department Of Neurosurgery in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.