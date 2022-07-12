See All Ophthalmologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Dimitrios Sismanis, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dimitrios Sismanis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.

Dr. Sismanis works at Virginia Oculofacial Surgeons in Richmond, VA with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Entropion and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Oculofacial Surgeons
    1630 Wilkes Ridge Pkwy Ste 102, Richmond, VA 23233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 934-9344
  2. 2
    Eyeplastx
    1314 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 5104, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 495-2367

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eyelid Surgery
Entropion
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Entropion
Eyelid Disorders

Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 12, 2022
Dr. Sismanis is very thorough in explaining what is going to happen and why, which does a great deal to ease nervousness of unknown procedures! I have had a surgery and two followups with outstanding results. His office staff and nurse are welcoming and personable. Dr. Sismanis is outgoing, friendly and enjoyable. I recommend this practice to anyone needing the services he provides!
James D. Brown — Jul 12, 2022
    About Dr. Dimitrios Sismanis, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295962710
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dimitrios Sismanis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sismanis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sismanis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sismanis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sismanis has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Entropion and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sismanis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sismanis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sismanis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sismanis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sismanis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

