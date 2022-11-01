Dr. Dimitrios Mantzoros, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mantzoros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dimitrios Mantzoros, DPM
Dr. Dimitrios Mantzoros, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE IBEROAMIRICA (UNIBE) / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe.
Dr. Mantzoros works at
Dimitrios Mantzoros100 Medical Center Blvd Ste 216, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 291-7878
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My mom had one of the worst foot ulcers and this dr along with his friend the cardiologist were able to treat her to the best of their ability. It’s up to her now to finish the job. I love this Doctor’s no nonsense or extra fluff when diagnosing and treating. He gets straight to the point. He even corrected a horrible mistake another podiatrist was trying to treat me with. I highly recommend him!
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1285660803
- UNIVERSIDAD DE IBEROAMIRICA (UNIBE) / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA
Dr. Mantzoros has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mantzoros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mantzoros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mantzoros works at
Dr. Mantzoros has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mantzoros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mantzoros speaks Greek.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mantzoros. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mantzoros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mantzoros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mantzoros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.