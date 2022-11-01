Overview

Dr. Dimitrios Mantzoros, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE IBEROAMIRICA (UNIBE) / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe.



Dr. Mantzoros works at Conroe Foot Specialists in Conroe, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.