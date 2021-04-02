Overview

Dr. Dimitrios Hondros, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Hondros works at Avance Primary Care Matthews in Matthews, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.