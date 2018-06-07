See All Hematologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Dimitrios Diamandidis, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Dimitrios Diamandidis, MD

Hematology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Dimitrios Diamandidis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Aristotelian University Of Thessaloniki and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Diamandidis works at HealthCare Partners Medical Group Oncology/Hematology in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    HealthCare Partners Medical Group Oncology/Hematology
    2851 N Tenaya Way Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 848-4664
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Nevada Cancer Center
    8285 W Arby Ave Ste 100B, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 848-4673
  3. 3
    The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation
    10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 301, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 848-4665

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Diamandidis?

    Jun 07, 2018
    Reading reviews sometimes is as dangerous as "googling". My wife was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Our first visit we discussed many options, which in the typical chemo, but his first choice was clinical trial. The costs/coverage never appeared to be an issue.
    R Pedersen in Las vegas, FL — Jun 07, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dimitrios Diamandidis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dimitrios Diamandidis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Diamandidis to family and friends

    Dr. Diamandidis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Diamandidis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dimitrios Diamandidis, MD.

    About Dr. Dimitrios Diamandidis, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063457737
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas MD Anderson Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • North Shore University Hospital - Manhasset
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Aristotelian University Of Thessaloniki
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dimitrios Diamandidis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diamandidis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diamandidis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diamandidis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Diamandidis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamandidis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diamandidis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diamandidis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dimitrios Diamandidis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.