Dr. Dimitrios Bliagos, MD
Overview
Dr. Dimitrios Bliagos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and White Plains Hospital.
Locations
1st Advantage Dental210 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 831-2943
White Plains Hospital Center41 E Post Rd, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 681-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Explained everything terms I understood. Gave me time to ask questions prior to procedure. All the nurses said he was great, I go by what nurses think because they see it all.
About Dr. Dimitrios Bliagos, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1013164201
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bliagos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bliagos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bliagos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bliagos has seen patients for Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bliagos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bliagos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bliagos.
