Overview

Dr. Dimitrios Bliagos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Bliagos works at Westmed Medical Group in West Harrison, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.