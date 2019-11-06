Dr. Dimitrios Asters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dimitrios Asters, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dimitrios Asters, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4401 Newtown Rd, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (718) 728-2555
-
2
Flushing Hospital Medical Center4500 Parsons Blvd, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Seeing a doctor isn't always a pleasant experience, but Dr. Asters is both personable and professional. I feel that he has the best interest of the patient at heart. Dr. Asters always takes time to answer my questions and share any new updates with regard to the treatment of my condition. Granted sometimes there may be a wait, as he does welcome walk-in patients, but for the most part, he is on time and tries to give each of his patients the attention and treatment they deserve. The ladies at the front desk are always professional. They may seem short at times but are there to make your check-in as smooth and quick as possible and are very efficient. They can also answer any questions you may have with regards to the appointments, testing, and referrals.
About Dr. Dimitrios Asters, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1497789622
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asters has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asters has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Asters speaks Greek.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Asters. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asters.
