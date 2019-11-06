Overview

Dr. Dimitrios Asters, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.