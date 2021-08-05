Dr. Dimitrios Agaliotis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agaliotis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dimitrios Agaliotis, MD
Overview
Dr. Dimitrios Agaliotis, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fernandina Beach, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National & Kapodistrian|University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National &amp; Kapodistrian and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and Uf Health Jacksonville.
Dr. Agaliotis works at
Locations
-
1
21st Century Oncology of Jacksonville, Medical Oncology Division1699 S 14th St Ste 2, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 Directions (904) 637-8569
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Uf Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agaliotis?
Recurring visits to handle the chemo aspect of cancer treatment and follow-up. A great guy/doctor knows almost every important doctor in Jacksonville for referrals. I take all my CT scans and MRI scans to him to find out what I should be concerned about. Dr. "A" puts all the medical jargon into English that anyone could understand and he tells me what is important and what is normal. His phlebotomists are excellent. Couldn't ask for a more helpful and interested doctor.
About Dr. Dimitrios Agaliotis, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1790764272
Education & Certifications
- University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National &amp; Kapodistrian|University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National &amp;amp; Kapodistrian
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agaliotis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agaliotis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agaliotis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agaliotis works at
Dr. Agaliotis has seen patients for Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agaliotis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Agaliotis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agaliotis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agaliotis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agaliotis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.