Overview

Dr. Dimitrios Agaliotis, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fernandina Beach, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National & Kapodistrian|University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National &amp; Kapodistrian and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and Uf Health Jacksonville.



Dr. Agaliotis works at 21st Century Oncology of Jacksonville, Medical Oncology Division in Fernandina Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.