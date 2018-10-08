Dr. Dimitria Papadopoulos, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papadopoulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dimitria Papadopoulos, DO
Overview
Dr. Dimitria Papadopoulos, DO is a Dermatologist in Bellmore, NY. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology.
Dr. Papadopoulos works at
Locations
Bellmore Dermatology Pllc2351 Bedford Ave, Bellmore, NY 11710 Directions (516) 781-5070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was delighted by my visit with Dr P. She did Botox and I am so pleased by the natural results. The office is stunning, staff pleasant and medical service outstanding. I’d recommend Dr P and her PA Nicholas Martin to anyone looking for quality care in aesthetic and General Dermatology services.
About Dr. Dimitria Papadopoulos, DO
- Dermatology
- English, Greek
- 1689640245
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabas Hospital
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Dermatology
Dr. Papadopoulos works at
