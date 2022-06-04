Overview

Dr. Dimitri Sherev, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sherev works at Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic, Inc. in La Mesa, CA with other offices in El Cajon, CA and Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.