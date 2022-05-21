Dr. Dimitri Markov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dimitri Markov, MD
Overview
Dr. Dimitri Markov, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Markov works at
Locations
Sleep Disorders Center211 S 9th St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Sleep Disorders Center3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Ive been seeing Dr Markov for about 2 years or so. Hes my first sleep doctor, so dont have much to compare him to, but hes been great. He has always taken the time to listen to me, and when some treatments havent worked, hes been open to exploring new options. I still don’t think Ive found the right combination, but he has never dismissed me or my feelings when I tell him a treatment isnt effective. I went to him after I graduated college and was experiencing daily sleep attacks at work regardless of the amount of sleep. I suspected I might have narcolepsy based on my research, and he was not dismissive of my opinion at all. I took the sleep test, was diagnosed, and he has been kind & helpful throughout my entire journey. Getting an appointment can be tricky sometimes, but overall he’s been a fantastic doctor. All of his reviews are poor, I suspect because no one has a reason to comment or rate him unless theres a problem. Well no problems here, Dr Markov has been awesome! I recommend
About Dr. Dimitri Markov, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Russian
- 1235143223
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Markov has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Markov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Markov speaks Chinese and Russian.
411 patients have reviewed Dr. Markov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markov.
