Dr. Dimitri Kessaris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessaris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dimitri Kessaris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dimitri Kessaris, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Kessaris works at
Locations
-
1
Dimitri N Kessaris MD PC315 E Shore Rd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 487-5577
-
2
Progressive Urology Group2747 Crescent St # 206, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions (718) 728-3200
-
3
Progressive Urology Group6902 Austin St Fl 3, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 544-4443
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health First Health Plans
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kessaris?
Comfortable with both staff & Dr. Kessaris .
About Dr. Dimitri Kessaris, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1427022649
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kessaris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kessaris accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kessaris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kessaris works at
Dr. Kessaris has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kessaris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kessaris speaks Greek.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessaris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessaris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kessaris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kessaris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.