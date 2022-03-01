Overview

Dr. Dimitra Tsatsoulis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Tsatsoulis works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.