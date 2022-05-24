Overview

Dr. Dimitar Zlatev, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Zlatev works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Newton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.