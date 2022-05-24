Dr. Dimitar Zlatev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zlatev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dimitar Zlatev, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dimitar Zlatev, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Zlatev works at
Locations
-
1
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-8078Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Nwas2014 Washington St, Newton, MA 02462 Directions (617) 243-6000
-
3
Department of Urology - Boston Clinic165 Cambridge St Fl 7, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (857) 238-3838
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zlatev?
We cannot recommend Dr. Zlatev enough!!! He is excellent, caring, personable and explains everything. The staff at NWH was just as good. They communicated all steps of my husbands prostate cancer surgery with his us which I appreciated very much. You will be in good hands with Dr. Zlatev and his team.
About Dr. Dimitar Zlatev, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1841589132
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zlatev has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zlatev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zlatev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zlatev works at
Dr. Zlatev has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zlatev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zlatev. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zlatev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zlatev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zlatev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.