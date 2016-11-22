Overview

Dr. Dimary Ortiz-Mendez, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara, México.



Dr. Ortiz-Mendez works at Orlando Family Physicians in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.