Overview

Dr. Dima Adl, MD is a Pulmonologist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.



Dr. Adl works at Karen J. Maroda, Ph.D., ABPP in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Low Blood Oxygen Level and Lung Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.