Dr. Dima Adl, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dima Adl, MD is a Pulmonologist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee at Water Tower Medical Commons2350 N Lake Dr Ste 302, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 298-7104
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
Dr. Adl is a very good Doctor. She is very attentive to your needs and explains everything in a way you can fully understand. She takes all the time YOU need to understand. In our opinion she is an exceptional Doctor.
About Dr. Dima Adl, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1851365506
Education & Certifications
- University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Adl has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Low Blood Oxygen Level and Lung Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adl speaks Arabic.
