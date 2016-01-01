Dr. Dilshad Lalani, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lalani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dilshad Lalani, DO
Dr. Dilshad Lalani, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Asian American Health Coalition Dba7001 Corporate Dr Ste 120, Houston, TX 77036 Directions (713) 773-0803Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Lalani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lalani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lalani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
