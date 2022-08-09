Dr. Dilrukshie Cooray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dilrukshie Cooray, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dilrukshie Cooray, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Torrance Memorial Physicians Network3701 Skypark Dr Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 257-7297
Rheumatology3333 Skypark Dr Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 257-7297
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Cooray is amazing! She is extremely knowledgeable & is very thorough. She has helped me tremendously and I am grateful for all of her great care. I am a complicated patient and she has got me feeling so much better. I always feel well informed after every visit. Thank you Dr. Cooray. The staff is wonderful as well, kind and thorough.
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1366548646
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- North Eastern University College Of Medicine
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Cooray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooray has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.