Super Profile

Dr. Dilruba Nabi, MD

Nephrology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dilruba Nabi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Nabi works at Broadway Medical Care in Elmhurst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Broadway Medical Care
    Broadway Medical Care
4102 75th St, Elmhurst, NY 11373
(718) 424-3131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
End-Stage Renal Disease
Gastritis
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Lipid Disorders
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Sleep Apnea
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Kidney Failure
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis
Histoplasmosis
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Itchy Skin
Kidney Stones
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malnutrition
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nephrotic Syndrome
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sinus Bradycardia
Ultrasound, Kidney
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Dilruba Nabi, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134191513
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harlem Hospital Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dilruba Nabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nabi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nabi works at Broadway Medical Care in Elmhurst, NY. View the full address on Dr. Nabi’s profile.

    Dr. Nabi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nabi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

