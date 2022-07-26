See All Rheumatologists in Springfield, MA
Rheumatology
Overview

Dr. Dilpreet Singh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Cooley Dickinson Hospital.

Dr. Singh works at Arthritis Treatment Center in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis of the Elbow and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Arthritis Treatment Center
    3377 MAIN ST, Springfield, MA 01107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 734-5661

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baystate Medical Center
  • Cooley Dickinson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?

    Jul 26, 2022
    Arthritis Treatment Center is the most efficient medical office that I have ever been in. Not only are the well organized, they are extremely caring and knowledgeable. Dr Singh is amazing. I wish she were my primary care doctor. She answers and listens to all my health care needs. I have PMR and PMR. She has helped me since 2018. From the front desk, to nursing, to physical therapy, X-ray and lab. I grade them all 100% I would highly recommend this team.
    Judith Raymond — Jul 26, 2022
    About Dr. Dilpreet Singh, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dilpreet Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singh works at Arthritis Treatment Center in Springfield, MA. View the full address on Dr. Singh’s profile.

    Dr. Singh has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis of the Elbow and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Singh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

