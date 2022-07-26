Dr. Dilpreet Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dilpreet Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Dilpreet Singh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Cooley Dickinson Hospital.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
Arthritis Treatment Center3377 MAIN ST, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 734-5661
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Arthritis Treatment Center is the most efficient medical office that I have ever been in. Not only are the well organized, they are extremely caring and knowledgeable. Dr Singh is amazing. I wish she were my primary care doctor. She answers and listens to all my health care needs. I have PMR and PMR. She has helped me since 2018. From the front desk, to nursing, to physical therapy, X-ray and lab. I grade them all 100% I would highly recommend this team.
About Dr. Dilpreet Singh, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Punjabi
- 1487096996
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis of the Elbow and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Punjabi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.