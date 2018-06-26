Overview

Dr. Dilpreet Kaur, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Willimantic, CT. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with Windham Hospital, Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Kaur works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Willimantic, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.