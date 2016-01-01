Overview

Dr. Dilma Ruiz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.



Dr. Ruiz works at Lone Star Colon & Rectal Surgery and Clinical Services of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.