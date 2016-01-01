Dr. Dilma Ruiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dilma Ruiz, MD
Overview
Dr. Dilma Ruiz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Locations
Surgical Practices of South Texas Pllc18518 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 310, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 545-7270
Methodist Stone Oak Hospital1139 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 545-7270
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dilma Ruiz, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700955903
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
Dr. Ruiz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruiz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruiz speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruiz.
