Dr. Dillian La Salle, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (8)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dillian La Salle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.

Dr. La Salle works at M Zuhdi Jasser MD PC in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Advanced Nuclear Cardiology Pllc
    1010 E McDowell Rd Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85006 (602) 251-3122

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Nov 03, 2022
    I had been having difficulty finding a doctor who correctly could diagnose a medical problem I was having, and prescribe medicine that cured the condition. Dr Lasalle immediately diagnosed the issue and prescribed a medication that cured the underlying problem.
    JEFF ross — Nov 03, 2022
    About Dr. Dillian La Salle, MD

    Internal Medicine
    35 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1659307569
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. La Salle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. La Salle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. La Salle works at M Zuhdi Jasser MD PC in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. La Salle’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. La Salle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. La Salle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. La Salle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. La Salle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

