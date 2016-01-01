Overview

Dr. Dilip Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Floaters and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.