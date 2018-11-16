Dr. Dilipkumar Joshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dilipkumar Joshi, MD
Overview
Dr. Dilipkumar Joshi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmeabad,Gujarat and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Joshi works at
Locations
Akshar Medical Services314 E Main St Ste 403, Newark, DE 19711 Directions (302) 369-3533
Rockford Center100 Rockford Dr, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 996-5480
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dilipkumar Joshi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- University Of So Al Hosps
- Univ of South Alabama
- Bj Medical College, Ahmeabad,Gujarat
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joshi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joshi works at
Dr. Joshi has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Suicidal Ideation and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Joshi speaks Gujarati.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.