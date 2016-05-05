Dr. Dilip Tapadiya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tapadiya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dilip Tapadiya, MD
Dr. Dilip Tapadiya, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Pune / B.J. Medical College and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.
Dilip Tapadiya M.D.Inc.11170 Warner Ave Ste 106, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 540-3244
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I suffered a SEVERE knee injury that required surgery in the 1980's which was performed by an orthopedic surgeon at Cedars Sinai. After the surgery and rehab, I continued having problems w/pain, swelling, having to ice and elevate my leg nightly-plus I had LIMITED MOBILITY only being able to bend my leg to 90degrees. FINALLY after 5 yrs of suffering & being referred to Dr. Tapadiya for another surgery my leg & knee are normal w/full range of motion-totally painfree I am so thankful to him!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Marathi, Marwari and Spanish
- 1275607350
- Stanford University Medical Center Stanford Ca
- Downstate Medical Center, Kings County Hospital Brooklyn Newyork
- Booth Memorial Medical Center
- University of Pune / B.J. Medical College
- University Of Pune India
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Tapadiya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tapadiya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tapadiya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tapadiya has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tapadiya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tapadiya speaks Hindi, Marathi, Marwari and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tapadiya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tapadiya.
