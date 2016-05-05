Overview

Dr. Dilip Tapadiya, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Pune / B.J. Medical College and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Tapadiya works at Dilip Tapadiya MD Inc in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.