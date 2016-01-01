Overview

Dr. Dilip Singh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

