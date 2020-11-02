See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Dilip Mathew, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dilip Mathew, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Don Bosco, India|Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.

Dr. Mathew works at Heart Rhythm Consultants in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart Rhythm Consultants
    1921 Waldemere St Ste 301, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 274-4216

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrial Cardiomyopathy With Heart Block Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect 1 (ASD 1) Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect 2 (ASD 2) Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Congenital Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Nov 02, 2020
    He made a special trip over to LWR Hospital's ER around 1 pm per my cardiologist's request and made all the arrangements to have me transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for 2 ablations at 5:30 pm on a Friday night. I can't thank him and everyone at both hospitals for their kindness and help.
    Deborah Shideler — Nov 02, 2020
    About Dr. Dilip Mathew, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306839683
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Norwalk Hospital
    Internship
    • Methodist Hospital of Brooklyn|New York Methodist Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Don Bosco, India|Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dilip Mathew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mathew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mathew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mathew works at Heart Rhythm Consultants in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mathew’s profile.

    Dr. Mathew has seen patients for Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathew.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

