Dr. Dilip Mathew, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dilip Mathew, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Don Bosco, India|Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Mathew works at
Heart Rhythm Consultants1921 Waldemere St Ste 301, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 274-4216
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
He made a special trip over to LWR Hospital's ER around 1 pm per my cardiologist's request and made all the arrangements to have me transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for 2 ablations at 5:30 pm on a Friday night. I can't thank him and everyone at both hospitals for their kindness and help.
About Dr. Dilip Mathew, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1306839683
Education & Certifications
- Norwalk Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Brooklyn|New York Methodist Hospital
- Don Bosco, India|Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
- Cardiovascular Disease
