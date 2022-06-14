Dr. Dilip Ghanekar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghanekar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dilip Ghanekar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dilip Ghanekar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalor University|Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Dr. Ghanekar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates of West Florida10820 State Road 54 Ste 201, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 380-5098
-
2
Gastroenterology Associates of West Florida7515 State Road 52 Ste 105, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 380-5101Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghanekar?
I love Dr. Ghanekar. He always listens and has great advice. Talks to his patients after procedures. Definitely more rushed than he was 10 years ago, but that’s not fault (insurance pays so little per patient that they all have to see more of them).
About Dr. Dilip Ghanekar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1578559993
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester|Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Englewood Hospital|Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
- Bangalor University|Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghanekar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghanekar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghanekar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghanekar works at
Dr. Ghanekar has seen patients for Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghanekar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghanekar speaks Hindi and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghanekar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghanekar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghanekar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghanekar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.