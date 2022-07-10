Overview

Dr. Dilip Dhadvai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Dhadvai works at DILIP CHAKRAVARTHY DHADVAI MD in Sun City West, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.