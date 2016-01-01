Dr. Dilip Bearelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bearelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dilip Bearelly, MD
Overview
Dr. Dilip Bearelly, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hamilton, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Clinton Memorial Hospital and Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bearelly works at
Locations
-
1
Kettering Physician Network Gastroenterology520 Eaton Ave Ste 100, Hamilton, OH 45013 Directions (513) 896-2200
-
2
Premier Orthopedics in Monroe35 Overbrook Dr Ste 110, Monroe, OH 45050 Directions (513) 896-2200
-
3
Kettering Health Main Campus3535 Southern Blvd, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 298-3399
-
4
Curators of the University of Missouri1 Hospital Dr, Columbia, MO 65212 Directions (573) 882-1434
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- Clinton Memorial Hospital
- Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bearelly?
About Dr. Dilip Bearelly, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1306929435
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bearelly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bearelly accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bearelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bearelly works at
Dr. Bearelly has seen patients for Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine), Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bearelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bearelly. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bearelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bearelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bearelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.