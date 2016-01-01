Overview

Dr. Dilip Bearelly, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hamilton, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Clinton Memorial Hospital and Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bearelly works at Kettering Physician Network Gastroenterology in Hamilton, OH with other offices in Monroe, OH, Dayton, OH and Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine), Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.