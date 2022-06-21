Dr. Dileep Puppala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puppala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dileep Puppala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dileep Puppala, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Rangaraya Medical College|Rangaraya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
1
Houston Pulmonary, Sleep and Allergy Associates13219 Dotson Rd Ste 210, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 317-4588Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Houston Pulmonary, Sleep and Allergy Associates11302 Fallbrook Dr Ste 205, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 805-4038
3
Houston Pulmonary, Sleep and Allergy Associates21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 430, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 417-4742Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Puppala is highly intelligent with an outstanding bedside manner! He has been instrumental in my COPD and sleep apnea diagnosis plus treatment. I’ve been a patient of his for over five years. He listens to his patients!
About Dr. Dileep Puppala, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1215989900
Education & Certifications
- New York Hosp-Cornell U|New York Hospital of Queens
- St Vincent's Catholic Medical Center|St Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers New York, Ny
- Rangaraya Medical College|Rangaraya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puppala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puppala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puppala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puppala has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puppala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Puppala speaks Hindi and Telugu.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Puppala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puppala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puppala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puppala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.