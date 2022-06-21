Overview

Dr. Dileep Puppala, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Rangaraya Medical College|Rangaraya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Puppala works at Houston Surgical Group - Dotson Road in Houston, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.