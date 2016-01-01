Dr. Dilawar Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dilawar Khan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Mc, U Punjab Lahore and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.
Harbin Clinic Medical Oncology255 W 5th St SW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 295-3855
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Redmond
- Floyd Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dilawar Khan, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Louisville
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- Ny U Mc
- Allama Iqbal Mc, U Punjab Lahore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.