Dr. Dilara Samadi, M is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY.



Dr. Samadi works at Buffalo Medical Group in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.