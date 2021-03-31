Dr. Dilara Samadi, M is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dilara Samadi, M is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY.
Buffalo Medical Group PC295 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1150
Buffalo Medical Group3900 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 630-1150Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- 3 2121 Main St Ste 305, Buffalo, NY 14214 Directions (716) 630-1150
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I have had over 20 years of excellent medical attention from Dr. Samadi. I have recommended her to others numerous times.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1821047010
Dr. Samadi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samadi has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Samadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samadi.
