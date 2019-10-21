Overview

Dr. Dilantha B Ellegala, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Hospital.



Dr. Ellegala works at Prince William Family Medicine - Manassas An Inova Partner in Manassas, VA with other offices in McLean, VA and Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.