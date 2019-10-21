See All Neurosurgeons in Manassas, VA
Dr. Dilantha B Ellegala, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (37)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Dr. Dilantha B Ellegala, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Hospital.

Dr. Ellegala works at Prince William Family Medicine - Manassas An Inova Partner in Manassas, VA with other offices in McLean, VA and Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Sonospine Washington
    8100 Ashton Ave Ste 101, Manassas, VA 20109
    Sonospine, LLC
    1750 Tysons Blvd Ste 110, McLean, VA 22102
    Sonospine Scottsdale
    9377 E Bell Rd Ste 343, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

  • University Hospital

Spinal Stenosis
Herniated Disc
Degenerative Disc Disease
Spinal Stenosis
Herniated Disc
Degenerative Disc Disease

Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sciatica
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 21, 2019
    Dr Ellegala and his staff have been world class in their treatment of my back pain. He is extremely professional in everything he does. They are courteous, responsive and helpful in every way. Other than the incision area, I am pain free in back & legs for first time in 40 years! Working with PT3 before the operation helped get me ready for the surgery and helping me rehab now that it is over. Procedure done in his AZ location.
    Very Professional — Oct 21, 2019
    About Dr. Dilantha B Ellegala, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard & Peter Bent Brigham Hosp
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    • University of Washington
