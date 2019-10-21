Dr. Dilantha B Ellegala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellegala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dilantha B Ellegala, MD
Overview
Dr. Dilantha B Ellegala, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Hospital.
Dr. Ellegala works at
Locations
Sonospine Washington8100 Ashton Ave Ste 101, Manassas, VA 20109 Directions (888) 957-7463
Sonospine, LLC1750 Tysons Blvd Ste 110, McLean, VA 22102 Directions
Sonospine Scottsdale9377 E Bell Rd Ste 343, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (888) 957-7463Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ellegala and his staff have been world class in their treatment of my back pain. He is extremely professional in everything he does. They are courteous, responsive and helpful in every way. Other than the incision area, I am pain free in back & legs for first time in 40 years! Working with PT3 before the operation helped get me ready for the surgery and helping me rehab now that it is over. Procedure done in his AZ location.
About Dr. Dilantha B Ellegala, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harvard & Peter Bent Brigham Hosp
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
- University of Washington
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellegala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellegala accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellegala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellegala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellegala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellegala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellegala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.