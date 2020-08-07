Overview

Dr. Dikran Torian, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Torian works at Dikran Torian MD Inc. in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.