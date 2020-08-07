Dr. Torian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dikran Torian, MD
Overview
Dr. Dikran Torian, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Torian works at
Locations
-
1
Dikran Torian MD Inc.35900 Bob Hope Dr Ste 235, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 328-9001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Torian?
Prior to my visits to Dr Torian, I was wakened every night with burning pain from my lower back and hips down my legs and to my feet. I would actually wake up SCREAMING! My sleep schedule was out of control. Through visits every week where i received nearly painless injections, my pain was totally eliminated. Dr Torian has a very peaceful un-rushed demeanor. He is very thorough, maintains excellent records and remembers specifics about my pain history and my treatment progress. I highly recommend him. He was a Godsend to me.
About Dr. Dikran Torian, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1396790861
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torian works at
Dr. Torian has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Torian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.